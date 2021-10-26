True Crime Book Club: Bitter Harvest

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216

Enjoy playing armchair detective? Fascinated by cold cases? This book club is designed for you.

"Bitter Harvest: A Woman's Fury. A Mother's Sacrifice" by Ann Rule

Visit hooverlibrary.org to register to attend in person or online. Call 205-444-7747 for more information.

Location: Hoover Public Library Allen Board Room

Info

Library
205-444-7747
