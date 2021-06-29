True Crime Book Club: "The Baby Thief" by Barbara Bisantz Raymond via Zoom
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216
Enjoy playing armchair detective? Fascinated by cold cases? This book club night be for you.
"The Baby Thief: The Untold Story of Georgia Tann, the Baby Seller Who Corrupted Adoption" by Barbara Bisantz Raymond.
Visit hooverlibrary.org to register or call 205-444-7747 for more information.
Age group: Adults
