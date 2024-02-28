Tried-N-True Children's Consignment Spring Sale

Tried-N-True Children's Consignment Sale is Riverchase Day School’s largest fundraiser each year & provides support to the programs of our school, children’s programs of RUMC & many organizations in our community. We have been able to donate to Riverchase Elementary School, support RUMC’s VBS program, purchase a freezer for the Church to allow them to continue serving Joy Meals, create Journey Bags for over 20 foster children in our local community, and many more amazing organizations.

We are currently accepting volunteers & consignors! Volunteers & Consignors get to shop the sale early during our February 27th pre-sale!

VIP Shopping

February 28th at 8 am

Shopping Open to the Public

February 28th 9 am-3 pm and 5 pm-7:30 pm

February 29th 9 am-3 pm and 5 pm-7:30 pm (Select items 50% off)

March 1st 8 am-11 am (Select items 50% off)

For more information on volunteering, consigning and shopping, please visit www.riverchase-tnt.com.