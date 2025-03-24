Travel with the Hoover Library Irish Splendor

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216

Informational meeting about our first international trip and Hoover Library Foundation fundraiser, scheduled for March 2026. Refreshments served. Visit https://events.hooverlibrary.org/event/12785806 to register.

For more information: https://gateway.gocollette.com/link/1304658

Location: Fitzgerald & Shakespeare Rooms

