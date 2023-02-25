Tragic City Rollers vs Yellow Jacket Roller Derby
Boutwell Auditorium 1930 Reverend Abraham Woods Jr Boulevard, Hoover, Alabama
Birmingham’s local roller derby team, Tragic City Rollers, takes the track against Yellow Jacket Roller Derby. Doors open at 5pm. First whistle at 6pm. Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 at the door. Kids 8 and under get in free. You can find more information at www.tragiccityrollers.com.
