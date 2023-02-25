Tragic City Rollers vs Yellow Jacket Roller Derby

to

Boutwell Auditorium 1930 Reverend Abraham Woods Jr Boulevard, Hoover, Alabama

Birmingham’s local roller derby team, Tragic City Rollers, takes the track against Yellow Jacket Roller Derby. Doors open at 5pm. First whistle at 6pm. Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 at the door. Kids 8 and under get in free. You can find more information at www.tragiccityrollers.com.

Info

Boutwell Auditorium 1930 Reverend Abraham Woods Jr Boulevard, Hoover, Alabama
events, Kids & Family, Sports
to
Google Calendar - Tragic City Rollers vs Yellow Jacket Roller Derby - 2023-02-25 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Tragic City Rollers vs Yellow Jacket Roller Derby - 2023-02-25 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Tragic City Rollers vs Yellow Jacket Roller Derby - 2023-02-25 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Tragic City Rollers vs Yellow Jacket Roller Derby - 2023-02-25 18:00:00 ical