Together since the late 1960s, the 10-member Tower of Power band plays funk and soul, with a full horn section blazing away over a rhythm section. Classic hits include “What Is Hip?” and “This Time It’s Real.” The band is led by sax player and musical director Emilio Castillo and vocalist Mike Jerel.

Drummer David Garibaldi has been with the band for most of its five-decade career, though he’s also played with Natalie Cole, Boz Scaggs, the Yellowjackets and more. In 2016, “Rolling Stone” magazine named him on their list of the 100 Greatest Drummers of All Time.