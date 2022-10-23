Top Shelf Presents: Spooktacular Potions & Cocktails

Our popular after-hours Top Shelf program will take on Halloween as we prepare cocktails fit for the occasion. Nothing says Fall like a Halloween cocktail! Learn more about mixing delicious potions for your guests along with the history between whiskey and bourbon with our Certified Specialist of Spirits Anne Born. You will also get instructions on what key items to have in your home bar, from tools to spirits. Enjoy cocktails and get educated. Must be 21+ to participate. Sign up online at hooverlibrary.org or by calling 205-444-7820.