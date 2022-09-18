On September 18th, in recognition of National Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month, the Norma Livingston Ovarian Cancer Foundation will host Together in Teal Butterfly Release. This event will raise awareness of the silent symptoms of ovarian cancer, remember those who have lost their lives, and honor those who are battling or have beaten ovarian cancer. The event will take place at Aldridge Gardens from 2:30pm-4:30pm, and feature live music, awareness displays, merchandise vendors and a moving butterfly release program. We are anticipating the release of 400-600 painted lady and monarch butterflies. You will not want to miss this beautiful and moving event.