Together in Teal- Butterfly Release for Ovarian Cancer Awareness

On September 19th, NLOCF will host the inaugural Together in Teal butterfly release. This event will raise awareness of the silent symptoms of ovarian cancer, remember those who have lost their lives, and honor those who are battling or have beaten ovarian cancer. This event will take place at Vulcan Park and Museum’s overlook from 3:30-5:00, and feature live music, educational displays, merchandise vendors and an informative and moving program. The event will culminate with the release of 100s of Monarch and Painted Lady butterflies. Please bring your lawn chairs and join us for this moving celebration of women.