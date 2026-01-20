Tile Tuesdays - Mahjong Open Play
to
Board In Birmingham 5426 Hwy 280 Suite 6, Hoover, Alabama 35242
Join us for our weekly* Mahjong Open Play event! Participants can purchase their seat for $16, which includes:
Rental of Mahjong tiles
A drink ticket or a charcuterie cup
Door Prizes!
Don't miss out on a fun evening filled with games, refreshments, and the chance to win! Reserve your spot today!
