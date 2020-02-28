Third Annual Queen’s Ball

The Queen’s Ball will be held at The Club on February 28 at 7:00 p.m. Mothers can expect to enjoy the following activities with their sons: exotic animals from Ed’s Pet World, a North Star Martial Arts live performance, face painting, and cartoon artist. There will also be a silent auction.

The Queen’s Ball proposal originated from Minda Riley Campbell and her mother Patsy Riley. Minda felt there was a need to celebrate and highlight mothers of sons and their special bonds. Much like father/daughter dances that take place around town throughout the year, she decided to put a twist on that idea.

All proceeds from The Queen’s Ball benefit the King’s Home. King's Home owns 22 residential group homes on six campuses in four Birmingham area counties of Jefferson, Shelby, Blount, and Tuscaloosa. King's Home provides essential services to abused youth, moms and children fleeing domestic violence so that they can find hope, opportunity and a way to start over in safe, loving homes.