The theater program at Spain Park High School presents "The SpongeBob Musical" on April 27-30. The performances will include a live band featuring both professional musicians and students from Spain Park's jazz ensemble, Shades of Blue. There also will be original choreography from Spain Park's theater, dance and show choir students. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for students. Employees of Hoover City Schools and children 4 and younger get in free. The performances are at 7 p.m. Thursday, 7 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Purchase tickets at gofan.co (https://gofan.co/app/school/AL2217?activity=Performing%20Arts)