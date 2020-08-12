The Dolphin People: A Folktale Discussion

Join us for a Zoom discussion with Dr. Jim Brown, retired, Samford University History Department, who studied the folklore behind the Pink Dolphin of the Peruvian Amazon River.

Dr. Brown, retired history professor with an interest in nature, and Dr. Robert Stiles, a retired biology teacher with an interest in history, spent ten years, starting in 1981, visiting the Amazonian people of Peru. They listened to tribespeople tell tales of the pink dolphin and their wonders. Brown and Stiles began studying the interplay between culture and the environment. Learn more by joining us while Dr. Brown describes these pink dophins, shapeshifting sirens that take people to their homeworld below the water.

Join Zoom Meeting https://zoom.us/j/98599065369?pwd=RVlJNmxOZWJ6TmdlcjRleTVOd2h2dz09

Meeting ID: 985 9906 5369

Password: 305465