The Dance Foundation's 18th annual Bargain Costume Closet Sale

Join The Dance Foundation for its 18th annual Bargain Costume Closet SALE on Oct. 6, supporting our Tuition-Assistance and Community In Motion Programs.

Shop from Noon to 3 PM with no entry fee, accepting both cash and cards. Perfect for parents with school-going kids who love themed dress-up days and dance enthusiasts seeking unbeatable deals on NEW and used dancewear.

Donate items by Oct. 2 for early shopping privileges at 11:30 a.m. on Oct. 6, including new and gently used leotards, skirts, shoes, costumes, and more.

Since 2005, we've received nationwide donations, raising thousands of dollars to support dance classes and provide dancewear to needy students.

The Dance Foundation, established in 1975 as a non-profit, is dedicated to teaching the art of dance to all and fostering creativity, curiosity, and confidence.