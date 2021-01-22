The Bowmakers presented by Alabama Symphony Orchestra and PNC

The story of the most important instrument you've never heard of.

The Bowmakers explores the world of the bow and the extraordinary masters who make them.

The film follows the journey of the “silent servant” of the music world—from the workshops of the virtuosos of the trade, to the birthplace of the bow in France, and to Brazil, home to the imperiled tree from which the world’s finest bows are made.

Join the Alabama Symphony Orchestra for the unique Southeast premiere of feature film, The Bowmakers. A portion of every ticket sold to this online event helps the ASO further its mission to Change Lives Through Music. The bow is the Cinderella of the orchestra—the overworked and overshadowed ally to its more glamorous partners. Few people, even among lovers of classical music, think of the bow as an instrument in its own right, but players of stringed instruments see them differently. To musicians, the bow is as essential to expressing the soul of the music as the violin or cello.

NOTE: You will only be able to watch the film from the device and browser you purchase it on.