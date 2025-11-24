Thanksgiving Week Day Camp

Action Martial Arts - Hoover 2760 John Hawkins Pkwy, #102, Hoover, Alabama 35244

When school’s out, camp is in! We know parents have to work when kids are out of school, and we have the BEST solution for you. With sports, arts & crafts, and more, Hoover's BEST offers fun, safe, and action-filled day camps for Kindergarten through 6th grade.

7:30am - 5pm

Monday 11/24, Tuesday 11/25 and Wednesday 11/26

$147 for all 3 days!

events, Kids & Family, Vacation & Holiday
2055445788
please enable javascript to view
