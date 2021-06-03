Tales with Tails: Tales that Wag at Veterans Park

Get ready to listen, laugh, move and groove during the library's summer storytime series featuring two storytellers and animal tales.

Pick up a craft and a popsicle after the show. This week's animal focus is dogs.

Bring a blanket for your family; social distancing is expected.

Veterans Park - 4800 Valleydale Rd, Hoover, AL 35242

Limited parking at park; additional parking available at Spain Park High School.