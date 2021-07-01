Tales with Tails: Tales that Swing at Veterans Park
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216
Get ready to listen, laugh, move and groove during the Hoover Public Library's summer storytime series featuring two storytellers and animal tales.
Pick up a craft and a popsicle after the show. This week's animal focus is monkeys.
Bring a blanket for your family; social distancing is expected.
Veterans Park - 4800 Valleydale Road
Limited parking at park; additional parking available at Spain Park High School
