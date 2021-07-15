Tales with Tails: Tales that Swim at Veterans Park

to

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216

Get ready to listen, laugh, move and groove during the library's summer storytime series featuring two storytellers and animal tales.

Pick up a craft and a popsicle after the show. This week's animal focus is fish.

Bring a blanket for your family; social distancing is expected.

Veterans Park - 4800 Valleydale Rd, Hoover, AL 35242

Limited parking at park; additional parking available at Spain Park High School.

Info

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216
Library
205-444-7830
to
Google Calendar - Tales with Tails: Tales that Swim at Veterans Park - 2021-07-15 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Tales with Tails: Tales that Swim at Veterans Park - 2021-07-15 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Tales with Tails: Tales that Swim at Veterans Park - 2021-07-15 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Tales with Tails: Tales that Swim at Veterans Park - 2021-07-15 10:00:00 ical