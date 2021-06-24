Tales with Tails: Tales that Fly at Veterans Park

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216

Get ready to listen, laugh, move and groove during the Hoover Public Library's summer storytime series featuring two storytellers and animal tales.

Pick up a craft and a popsicle after the show. This week's animal focus is birds.

Bring a blanket for your family; social distancing is expected.

Veterans Park - 4800 Valleydale Road

Limited parking at park; additional parking available at Spain Park High School

205-444-7830
