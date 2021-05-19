Tails & Tales Kids Summer Art Show

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216

Submissions Deadline: Friday, May 21

Ages 5-12

Drop off at the children's department.

Create an art piece in any medium of your favorite animal or animals reading their favorite book.

Size requirement: 12'x18' or smaller

Fifteen participants will be selected to be on display in our Children's Department Art Gallery during the summer.

205-444-7830
