Tails & Tales Kids Summer Art Show
to
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216
Submissions Deadline: Friday, May 21
Ages 5-12
Drop off at the children's department.
Create an art piece in any medium of your favorite animal or animals reading their favorite book.
Size requirement: 12'x18' or smaller
Fifteen participants will be selected to be on display in our Children's Department Art Gallery during the summer.
Info
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216
events, Library