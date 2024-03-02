SWAT 5k/Ruck

Alabama SWAT Foundation (a 501c3) will be hosting a 5k/Ruck at Brocks Gap Brewing Company during their 2nd anniversary party March 2. There will also be a silent auction, live music, and great food. Follow the Alabama SWAT Foundation Facebook page for updates and register for race on RunSignUp.com .

