Sunday NovelTea : Will the Circle Be Unbroken? A Memoir of Learning to Believe You’re Gonna Be Okay

to

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216

Sunday afternoon book group for adults. Join us as we discuss Will the Circle Be Unbroken by Sean Dietrich. Refreshments provided or grab your favorite cup of tea and join us on Zoom!

Location: Fitzgerald & Shakespeare Rooms, Theater Level. Also on Zoom. Visit hooverlibrary.org or call 205-444-7800 for more information.

Info

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216
Library
205-444-7800
to
Google Calendar - Sunday NovelTea : Will the Circle Be Unbroken? A Memoir of Learning to Believe You’re Gonna Be Okay - 2021-08-08 15:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Sunday NovelTea : Will the Circle Be Unbroken? A Memoir of Learning to Believe You’re Gonna Be Okay - 2021-08-08 15:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Sunday NovelTea : Will the Circle Be Unbroken? A Memoir of Learning to Believe You’re Gonna Be Okay - 2021-08-08 15:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Sunday NovelTea : Will the Circle Be Unbroken? A Memoir of Learning to Believe You’re Gonna Be Okay - 2021-08-08 15:00:00 ical