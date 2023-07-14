Summer Jam Special Needs Family Resource Fair
Prince of Peace Catholic Church 4600 Preserve Parkway, Hoover, Alabama 35226
The Homewood and Birmingham Children's Rehabilitative Service offices of the Alabama Department of Rehabilitation Services is having a Summer Jam Special Needs Family Resource Fair on July 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Hoover.
Parents will be able to meet with dozens of special needs resource vendors while children participate in inclusive games and see a Hoover fire truck. Vendors include a Helena sensory van, Joni & Friends, UAB RAN, Special Equestrians, Camp ASSCA and Libby's Friends.
For more information, contact Tammy Moore at 205-290-4597 at tammy.moore@rehab.alabama.gov.