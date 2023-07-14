The Homewood and Birmingham Children's Rehabilitative Service offices of the Alabama Department of Rehabilitation Services is having a Summer Jam Special Needs Family Resource Fair on July 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Hoover.

Parents will be able to meet with dozens of special needs resource vendors while children participate in inclusive games and see a Hoover fire truck. Vendors include a Helena sensory van, Joni & Friends, UAB RAN, Special Equestrians, Camp ASSCA and Libby's Friends.

For more information, contact Tammy Moore at 205-290-4597 at tammy.moore@rehab.alabama.gov.