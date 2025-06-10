Join us for Cross Creek Church’s Summer Art Camp! Our theme follows along with Ecclesiastes 3:11

“He has made everything beautiful in its time. He has also set eternity in the human heart; yet no one can fathom what God has done from beginning to end.”

Held on June 10-11 and July 8-9 from 6-8 pm, this two-day camp is packed with creative fun for children who have completed kindergarten through 5th grade. Led by art teacher Anna Clare Culp, children will enjoy engaging art projects, dinner, and Bible time.