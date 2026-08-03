Join The F.I.L.E.S. Arts Project (TFAP) for Style in Motion: A Fashion Experience, our inaugural fashion fundraiser celebrating creativity, community, and the arts! In partnership with d'Trespa Vintage & Consignment Boutique, this one-of-a-kind event will feature a dynamic runway show showcasing vintage and contemporary fashions modeled by local community members, along with live performances by talented local artists.

Following the fashion show, guests are invited to enjoy a networking reception with light refreshments while connecting with artists, supporters, and community leaders. Proceeds from the event directly support TFAP's free arts education programs for children and families throughout the Birmingham area.

Whether you're a fashion enthusiast, arts supporter, or simply looking for a fun afternoon out, this is an event you won't want to miss!

Event Details:

* Date: Sunday, September 13, 2026

* Time: 5:00–7:00 p.m.

* Fashion Show: 5:00–6:00 p.m.

* Networking Reception: 6:00–7:00 p.m.

* Location: Clubhouse on Highland, 2908 Highland Ave. S., Birmingham, AL 35205

* Tickets: Available at thefilesartsproject.com/events

Come dressed in your most fashion-forward attire and help support accessible arts programming in our community!