Stump the Librarian

Draw a card, pick a question. If the nonfiction staff can't answer it, you have a chance to win a gift card donated by the Friends of the Library. Play once a day every day during July, except July 4-5. All ages.

Library hours are 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday.