Storytime with Santa @ East 59 Cafe - Lee Branch
to
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216
Holiday storytime at Lee Branch with our special guest, Santa! Share a special holiday storytime with Santa! All attendees, including accompanying adults, need to register to reserve a spot. Registration opens 11/20.
LOCATION: East 59 Cafe - Lee Branch 701 Doug Baker Blvd, Ste 103 Hoover, AL 35242
Info
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216
events, Library