Storytime in the Park - Location: The Preserve

Meet us outside for storytime. In an effort to keep everyone safe, please bring your own chairs or a blanket for seating. Social distancing is expected. Weather permitting. Register to attend at 205-444-7833. Registration opens Friday, May 14, at 9 a.m.

Location: The Preserve Village Green - 616 Preserve Parkway, Birmingham, AL 35226

https://www.hooverpreserve.com/Directions.aspx