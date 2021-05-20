Storytime in the Park - Location: The Preserve

to

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216

Meet us outside for storytime. In an effort to keep everyone safe, please bring your own chairs or a blanket for seating. Social distancing is expected. Weather permitting. Register to attend at 205-444-7833. Registration opens Friday, May 14, at 9 a.m.

Location: The Preserve Village Green - 616 Preserve Parkway, Birmingham, AL 35226

https://www.hooverpreserve.com/Directions.aspx

Info

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216
events, Library
205-444-7830
to
Google Calendar - Storytime in the Park - Location: The Preserve - 2021-05-20 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Storytime in the Park - Location: The Preserve - 2021-05-20 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Storytime in the Park - Location: The Preserve - 2021-05-20 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Storytime in the Park - Location: The Preserve - 2021-05-20 10:00:00 ical