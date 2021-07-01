StoryCorps Birmingham Taping

For more than 15 years, StoryCorps has provided people across the United States the opportunity to record and preserve the stories of their lives. Now, the organization is taking that idea to another level with One Small Step. It brings people with differing views together with the hope of better understanding each other.

Would you be willing to have a taped conversation with someone else about your life, what you love about your volunteer work, job or family? The individual you would be paired with would also share information about themselves as well.

If so, you can sign up for a recording time that best fits your schedule here: takeonesmallstep.org/birmingham.