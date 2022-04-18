Story Lab - Invention Convention

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216

 Listen, laugh, and learn. One story prompts lots of hands-on science, technology, engineering, arts and math activities designed for children ages 3-8. There will also be an activity pack available for pickup that will include four additional activities. Location: Hoover Public Library Youth Program Room

205-444-7830
