Story Lab
to
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216
One story prompts lots of hands-on science, technology, engineering, arts and math activities designed for children ages 3-8. There will also be a S.T.E.A.M. pick-up pack available the week of March 14. It will include four additional "Spring rainbow" activities. Visit hooverlibrary.org or call 205-444-7830 for more information. Location: Hoover Public Library Youth Program Room
Info
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216
Kids & Family, Library