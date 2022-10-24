Story Lab

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216

One story prompts lots of hands-on science, technology, engineering, arts and math activities designed for children ages 3-8.

Location: Hoover Public Library Youth Program Room.

Oct. 24 = Spinning Spiders

Oct. 31 = No storytime (trick or treat at the library instead)

Nov. 7 = Dogs vs Cats

Nov. 14 = Spies & Disguise

Nov. 21 = Lunch Menu

Nov. 28 = So Sleepy

Dec. 5 = Perfect Pair

Kids & Family, Library
205-444-7830
