Story Lab
to
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216
One story prompts lots of hands-on science, technology, engineering, arts and math activities designed for children ages 3-8.
Location: Hoover Public Library Youth Program Room.
Oct. 24 = Spinning Spiders
Oct. 31 = No storytime (trick or treat at the library instead)
Nov. 7 = Dogs vs Cats
Nov. 14 = Spies & Disguise
Nov. 21 = Lunch Menu
Nov. 28 = So Sleepy
Dec. 5 = Perfect Pair
Info
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216
Kids & Family, Library