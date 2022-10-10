Listen, laugh, and learn! One story prompts lots of hands-on S.T.E.A.M. activities designed for 3 to 8-year-olds. Sep 12 = All Around Town Sep 19 = Small Forest Friends Sep 26 = Circle Up Oct 3 = Happy Harvest Oct 10 = Grossology Oct 17 = Space Explorers Oct 24 = Spinning Spiders Oct 31 = NO STORYTIME = Trick or Treat at the library instead! Nov 7 = Dogs vs Cats Nov 14 = Spies & Disguise Nov 21 = Lunch Menu Nov 28 = So Sleepy! Dec 5 = Perfect Pair LOCATION: Youth Program Room