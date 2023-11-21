Stories of Exile: European Exile Throughout History

Professor Janek Wasserman of the University of Alabama History Department explores how exile has shaped European history.

he Yiddish Book Center’s “Stories of Exile” Reading Groups for Public Libraries is a reading and discussion program to engage teens and adults in thinking about experiences of displacement, migration, and diaspora. In this program, librarians organize reading groups to discuss three books of Yiddish literature in translation, and one book related to the experience of a community served by their library.

Location: Fitzgerald Room, Online Program