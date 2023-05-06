STEP Birmingham String Ensembles

A variety of student string ensembles play classical music

STEP (Suzuki Talent Education Program) Birmingham is a music school based on the teaching of Dr. Shinichi Suzuki.

The Suzuki Method creates a positive, nurturing environment in which teachers, students, and parents all play a vital role in the learning process. The philosophy is that all children can develop musical ability in much the same way as learning to speak a native language, through listening, imitation and repetition.

Several different string ensembles (violin, viola, and cello) perform a selection of classical music pieces during this program.

LOCATION: Plaza Wing