She's Into STEM: A STEM Fair For Girls in Grades 6- 12!

She's Into STEM is GirlSpring's FREE annual STEM Fair for Girls in Grades 6 to 12! Meet prominent women from a variety of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) fields and discover all the benefits of pursuing a career in STEM, and the wide variety of opportunities available. The event will begin with a panel discussion, followed by Q & A and interactive breakout sessions.

The STEM Fair is part of the GirlSpring Wonder Women Series, sponsored by Coca-Cola Bottling Company United.

