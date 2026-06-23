Stardome Presents: Michael Colyar

ALL SHOWTIMES:

Fri, Jul 3, 2026

7:00 PM 9:15 PM

Sat, Jul 4, 2026

3:30 PM 6:00 PM

Sun, Jul 5, 2026

6:00 PM

Michael Colyar is a multi-talented, actor, comedian, and author. Michael is no stranger to work as he is still packing out shows in major cities night after night. His wit, charm, and unique sense of style has been captivating audiences since the 80’s. Michael consistently performed every weekend — 5 shows a day on Venice Beach — and was rightfully dubbed the “King of Venice Beach” while performing 9 years straight.