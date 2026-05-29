Staghorn Fern Mounting Basics

Favored by indoor and outdoor gardeners alike, the staghorn fern gets its name from the unique shape of the fronds which look like an antler or a stag’s horns. In this hands-on workshop, Terry Phillips, horticulturist of the Kaul Wildflower Garden, will walk you through the process of creating a mount for this distinctive fern that mimics its natural tree-dwelling habitat. You will learn simple mounting techniques and essential care tips for light, watering, and maintenance. Participants will take home a striking price of living art—no experience needed. $30 supply fee included.

Members: $60 | Nonmembers: $65