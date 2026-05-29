Staghorn Fern Mounting Basics
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Birmingham Botanical Gardens 2612 Lane Park Road, Birmingham, Alabama 35223
Favored by indoor and outdoor gardeners alike, the staghorn fern gets its name from the unique shape of the fronds which look like an antler or a stag’s horns. In this hands-on workshop, Terry Phillips, horticulturist of the Kaul Wildflower Garden, will walk you through the process of creating a mount for this distinctive fern that mimics its natural tree-dwelling habitat. You will learn simple mounting techniques and essential care tips for light, watering, and maintenance. Participants will take home a striking price of living art—no experience needed. $30 supply fee included.
Members: $60 | Nonmembers: $65