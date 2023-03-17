St. Patrick’s Day in Five Points South

Oh, for the luck of the Irish! Join the fun for a St. Patrick’s Day celebration in Five Points South Friday, March 17 from 11 a.m. to O’ so late! Enjoy live music and Irish-themed food and drink specials from participating Five Points South bars and restaurants, including 5 Points Public House & Oyster Bar, Black Market Bar & Grill, Dave’s Pub, Filter Coffee Parlor, Iron City Pizza Co., Little Italy's Pizza and Pints, Mellow Mushroom, Sanpeggio's Pizza, Sleek Sports Bar and The Original Pancake House. Irish-themed food and drink specials include everything from Corned Beef and Cabbage, Shepherd's Pie and Cheese Curds, to Lucky Charms Cereal Milk Lattes, Irish Mules and Irish Car Bombs. Guinness, Tullamore Dew Shots and green beer provided by Gulf Distributing Co. will also be available. View these menu offerings and more at http://stpatsfivepoints.com/st-patricks-day-festivities/.

Come back to Five Points for food, drinks and fun on Saturday, March 18 for the 39th Annual St. Patrick’s Parade from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.!

Sponsors and Supporters of the Five Points South St. Patrick’s celebration include: The City of Birmingham, District Six City Councilor Crystal N. Smitherman, Gulf Distributing Company of Alabama, Guinness, Tullamore Dew, Tower on Tenth, Five Points South Neighborhood Association, Birmingham Mountain Radio and Style Advertising. The Five Points South St. Patrick’s celebration is presented by the Five Points Alliance.

For more information about the Five Points South St. Patrick’s celebration, including a listing of events, restaurant specials and details, please visit http://stpatsfivepoints.com/.