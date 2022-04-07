Spring Into Success - 3 Stages of Leadership (Online & In Person)

Master Coach Brahm Memone will give a presentation on the Three Stages of Leadership on Thursday, April 7, at 6:30 p.m.

Vocalizers Toastmasters club is a part of Toastmasters International, a nonprofit educational organization focused on helping its members become better leaders, speakers and communicators.

The meeting is at the Pelham Public Library but also will be available online via Zoom for thoe who are not able to attend in person. Contact Jessica at toastmasterjessica2014@gmail.com for more information.