Spring Plant Sale: Members-Only Early-Bird Shopping

Enjoy priority shopping at our popular Spring Plant Sale as a member of the Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens! Members will enjoy first dibs on hundreds of plants, including natives, vegetables, perennials, herbs, tropicals, ferns, camellias, trees, and shrubs, many of which have been nurtured at the Gardens by the Friends’ dedicated volunteer growing groups. The sale, which offers a wonderful opportunity to gain expert advice from seasoned gardeners—many of whom have trained under the Jefferson County Master Gardener program—will be open to the public Friday, April 17–Saturday, April 18. Proceeds support the Friends’ mission: to protect, nurture, and share the wonders of Birmingham Botanical Gardens. Both Member Priority Shopping and the Public Sale will take place outdoors in the Gardens’ Formal Lawn and Hill Garden.

Bring a portable cart or wagon • Payment by check and credit card only