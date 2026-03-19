The nonprofit Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens will host its annual Spring Plant Sale on Friday, April 17–Saturday, April 18, in person at Birmingham Botanical Gardens. Hundreds of plants—many of which have been nurtured at the Gardens by the Friends’ dedicated volunteer growing groups—will be available for purchase. Proceeds from the sale will support the Friends’ mission: to protect, nurture, and share the wonders of Birmingham Botanical Gardens. The sale will be held in the Gardens’ Formal Lawn and Hill Garden. Members of the Friends will enjoy first dibs on plant offerings through our Members-Only Early-Bird Shopping (1–5:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 16).

Bring a portable cart or wagon • Payment by check and credit card only