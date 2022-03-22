Spring Houseplant Workshop
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216
Join Jessica Watts, owner of House Plant Collective, as she helps us care for common houseplants. Registration required. Jessica Watts will share tips and secrets to keeping those leafy companions thriving. In addition, if you have plants you'd like to share or swap, bring them for a friendly exchange with other participants. Visit hooverlibrary.org or call 205-444-7800 for more information. LOCATION: Fitzgerald & Shakespeare Rooms
