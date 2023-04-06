Spring Fling at Children's Lighthouse of Hoover
to
Children's Lighthouse of Hoover 4731 Chase Circle , Hoover, Alabama 35244
Children's Lighthouse of Hoover celebrates the start of spring with an egg hunt during recess time on the morning of Thursday, April 6. Then, starting at 3 p.m. until 6 p.m., there will be a bounce house, face painting, food truck and more. A parent or guardian must be present in order for a child to participate in outside activities.
Info
Children's Lighthouse of Hoover 4731 Chase Circle , Hoover, Alabama 35244
Crafts, Entertainment, Kids & Family