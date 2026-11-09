Special Event: Sommore

ALL SHOWTIMES:

Fri, Dec 4, 2026

7:00 PM 9:15 PM

Sat, Dec 5, 2026

7:00 PM 9:30 PM

Sun, Dec 6, 2026

7:00 PM

BIO:

Sommore reigns as the undisputed “Queen of Comedy.” This trendsetting, highly-acclaimed veteran entertainer is widely considered one of America’s top funny women. With a winning combination of class and sass, Sommore offers audiences a hilarious, yet piercing look at today's issues from a woman’s perspective. She is frank and fearless in her routines, tackling topics that range from the mundane to the controversial with wit, intelligence and style.

Praised by critics, respected by her peers, and adored by a diverse fan base, she performs her stand-up act to sold-out audiences across the country, and she is among the top-grossing stand-up comediennes in the United States and abroad. Oprah Winfrey proclaimed her “a force to be reckoned with in the new millennium.”

Sommore is incredibly talented, hilarious and has made a mark in every genre of entertainment. The self-proclaimed "Chandelier" can be seen in films such as “Friday after Next", "Soul Plane", "Something New" and television series including the Academy Award-winning series “The Parkers” and "The Hughleys”.

She has been a featured guest on “The Oprah Winfrey Show,” “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno,” “The View” and “Politically Incorrect with Bill Maher.” She was also interviewed on CNN Headline News about her phenomenal artistic and financial success as a comedienne, and was profiled in Comedy Central’s “Special Women in Comedy” program.

Sommore has wrote, self produced, and performed in her own one woman Comedy Specials, “The Queen Stands Alone" (2008/Comedy Central), "Chandelier Status" (2013/Showtime), “The Reign Continues" (2015/Showtime), "A Queen with No Spades" (2018/Showtime) and the most recently “Queen Chandelier” (2023/Netflix). She also self produced and hosted “All the Queens Men” (2018/BET), a quartet of her opening acts she hand-picked to feature in a network televised production.

Couple's Package includes:

- 2 premium seats

- $90 food & beverage credit ($45 per person)

- Gratuity

- Ticket Protection

In addition to the two-item minimum, there will be an 18% auto-gratuity in the showroom.

Management reserves the right to prevent customers from entering the facility who they deem disruptive or dangerous to other patrons.