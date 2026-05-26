Special Event: Shrek Drag Brunch

Don't miss this green filled drag brunch. You'll see all of your favorite characters and sing along to all of the bops from SHREK.

Costumes are suggested!

Hosted by Jaidynn Diore Fierce (RuPaul's Drag Race)

Couple's Package includes:

- 2 premium seats

- $90 food & beverage credit ($45 per person)

- Gratuity

- Ticket Protection

In addition to the two-item minimum, there will be an 18% auto-gratuity in the showroom.

Management reserves the right to prevent customers from entering the facility who they deem disruptive or dangerous to other patrons.