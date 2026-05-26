Special Event: Ron Funches

Ron Funches is the human embodiment of a warm hug that somehow learned to roast you…with love. A master of joyful, disarming stand-up! He has released multiple acclaimed comedy specials. He is a fan-favorite on many TV series including Peacock’s THE TRAITORS, Apple TV’s LOOT, FOX’s NEW GIRL and so much more. Ron has a prolific voice-acting career. His voice can be heard in Pixar’s INSIDE OUT 2, DreamWorks TROLLS franchise and HARLEY QUINN just to name a few. With his numerous Late-Night appearances, writing credits and overall podcast guest greatness, you’ve got a performer whose superpower is turning warmth, weirdness and razor-sharp jokes into pure delight.