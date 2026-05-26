Special Event: Navv Greene

A true Atlanta native, Navv Greene is a multi-faceted entertainer known for his live comedy, podcasting, situational comedy roles & television/film. Currently the host of 85 South Media’s BROKEN PLAY, he gets into the highlights and lowlights of all things sports. He’s a regular contributor to the popular podcast 85 SOUTH with DC Young Fly, Karlous Miller & Chico Bean and is most known for his character as “The Shiftleader”, often going viral for his comedic take as manager of a fast food restaurant. Greene’s ability to perform in a variety of different comedy genres including hosting, improv, and clean comedy, makes him the comedic genius that he is. Released earlier this year, Navv was featured on BET’s remake of COMICVIEW hosted by Mike Epps and recurs on Druski’s COULDA BEEN HOUSE. In the acting space, he’s appeared on the sequel to the original classic, COMING 2 AMERICA alongside Eddie Murphy and most recently guest starred on Kevin Hart’s FIGHT NIGHT. He’s currently on the “Family Business” tour with comics Clayton English & Moneybag Mafia and continues to open up for 85 SOUTH in arenas across the country.

Couple's Package includes:

- 2 premium seats

- $90 food & beverage credit ($45 per person)

- Gratuity

- Ticket Protection

In addition to the two-item minimum, there will be an 18% auto-gratuity in the showroom.

Management reserves the right to prevent customers from entering the facility who they deem disruptive or dangerous to other patrons.